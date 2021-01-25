Tom Brokaw (Photo: s_bukley/shutterstock.com)

NBC News anchor TOM BROKAW announced his retirement FRIDAY (1/22) after 55 years with NBC. BROKAW, 80, is the only anchor to have led all three of NBC's primary news shows: NIGHTLY NEWS, TODAY and MEET THE PRESS.

BROKAW said in a statement, "During one of the most complex and consequential eras in AMERICAN history, a new generation of NBC NEWS journalists, producers and technicians is providing AMERICA with timely, insightful and critically important information, 24/7. I could not be more proud of them."

BROKAW has numerous, prestigious journalism awards, including PEABODYS, DUPONTS, EMMYS and THE EDWARD R. MURROW AWARD for Lifetime Achievement in Broadcasting.

Best known for his work documenting the sacrifices made by AMERICANS during WORLD WAR II, his 1998 book THE GREATEST GENERATION profiled many of those AMERICANS who came of age during that difficult stretch of U.S. history.

The anchor covered President RONALD REAGAN’s first run for public office, the assassination of ROBERT F. KENNEDY and the 1968 presidential campaign won by RICHARD NIXON.

BROKAW moved to the nation's capital in 1973 and worked as an NBC NEWS White House correspondent during the WATERGATE scandal, which forced NIXON out of office in 1974.

Then in 1976, BROKAW co-hosted the TODAY show before becoming anchor and managing editor of NBC NIGHTLY NEWS with TOM BROKAW in 1983. He led the team there for 22 years before stepping down in late 2004 to become a special correspondent for NBC. He also served as moderator of MEET THE PRESS immediately after the untimely death of TIM RUSSERT in 2008.

President BARACK OBAMA awarded BROKAW the MEDAL OF FREEDOM, the nation's highest civilian honor, in 2014.

According to the network, BROKAW will remain active in print journalism, authoring books and articles and spending time with his wife MEREDITH, three daughters and grandchildren.

