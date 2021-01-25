February 7th

ALPHA MEDIA Alternative WGHL (ALT 105.1)/LOUISVILLE is set to make it a "SUPER GROHL SUNDAY" with the FOO FIGHTERS in a mock concert experience on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7th. The one-hour set from the FOO FIGHTERS will air before the big game from noon-1p with an encore performance from 5-6p.

ALT 105.1 PD PHIL "PK" KUKAWINSKI said, "We’re always looking for ways we can enjoy the big game, and with so many of our typical outlets disrupted from the pandemic, we decided to look for ways to have a good time on the air this year, so why not celebrate with one of the biggest rock bands in the world, especially around the release of their new album! SUPER GROHL SUNDAY is just an exciting play on words and something different to give our listeners before they get engulfed in the game that night!”

