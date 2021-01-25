Ultra Music Festival

Reports are that the ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL is ready to cancel this year's event, but are awaiting the city of MIAMI officials to approve their permit request for the following year before making the announcement.

This will mark the second consecutive year ULTRA has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers hope to host the event MARCH 25th-27th, 2022 at BAYFRONT AMPHITHEATRE in MIAMI.

The letter from ULTRA attorney SANDY YORK to MIAMI city manager ARTHUR NORIEGA cited the same conditions that led to last year's cancellation are posing a threat in 2021.

Calling the 2020 cancellation a "postponement," ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL notified 2020 ticket holders in MARCH that their tickets would be good for the 2021 event and that they they would not be issuing refunds. This move resulted in a class action lawsuit on behalf of ticket holders looking for a refund. This case went into arbitration in NOVEMBER 2020.

The event, which hosts international shows via license deals, did host ULTRA TAIWAN in NOVEMBER 2020 with a lineup featuring ALESSO, STANDER and KAYZO.

