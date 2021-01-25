Benztown Hank Aaron Tribute

Listen to the BENZTOWN audio tribute to major league baseball great HANK AARON, who passed away on FRIDAY (1/22) in ATLANTA here.

In his 22-year MLB career, mostly with the MILWAUKEE and then ATLANTA BRAVES, AARON set records in almost every category in baseball, but is best known for breaking MLB's all-time home run record on APRIL 8th, 1974, overcoming death threats as he was trying to break the record. His 755 home runs in MLB passed BABE RUTH's long-standing home run record, and now ranks second behind BARRY BONDS.

The BENZTOWN audio tribute to HANK AARON was written by BILL ROYAL, voiced by SEAN ANDRE, and produced by TOM BAKER.

