B963 Hit. Music. Now!

Last FRIDAY (1/22), FLINN BROADCASTING kicked off its brand-new Top 40 station B96.3 HIT. MUSIC. NOW! ...

It can be heard on W242CF/WHBQ (Q107.5)-HD2/MEMPHIS and B96memphis.com. The "ZACH SANG SHOW" which was last heard on Q107.5, will move to the new station starting next week. The rest of the day parts will run jockless for now. JOE MACK is PD, while CHRIS TAYLOR is OM.

