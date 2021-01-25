Demi Lovato (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock 707292616)

This year's 28th annual SXSW FILM FESTIVAL will host the opening night world premiere of "DEMI LOVATO: Dancing With The Devil," directed by MICHAEL D. RATNER. This year's SXSW will be virtual from MARCH 16th through 20th.

Said the FESTIVAL's Director Of Film JANET PIERSON, “It’s impressive and rare to see a pop superstar tell their story so authentically and without pretense. We’re privileged to present this intimate journey told with such vulnerability. DEMI LOVATO’s profound interest in mental health awareness is helping change the landscape of a crucial issue in this year of national and international trauma and loss.

“We are excited to share a handful of films from various sections of the festival (Headliners, Episodic Premieres, Doc and Narrative Spotlight, Midnighters, Global, 24 Beats Per Second, 2020 Spotlight) to give you a taste of the talent, risk-taking, passion, and achievements that we will be announcing in early February and share together online in MARCH."

This year, the program will be online for fans, filmmakers, press, and industry leaders to immerse themselves in Film Screenings, Conference Sessions, Music Showcases, Online Exhibitions, Mentoring, Meetups and Special Events that define the cross-industry event.

The complete film festival lineup will be announced WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10th and the 2021 online platform will launch on FEBRUARY 15th.

« see more Net News