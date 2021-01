New In Albuquerque

iHEARTMEDIA K265CA/KZRR-HD2 (100.9 THE BREEZE)/ALBUQUERQUE makes a move to Hip Hop And R&B as POWER 100.9, ALBUQUERQUE's Hip Hop and R&B!

The station had been an Urban prior to its run as 100.9 THE BREEZE. From 2015 to its DECEMBER 2018 flip to AC, the station was 100.9 THE BEAT.

