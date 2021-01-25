Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Ariana 'positions' #1 For 6th Week; Bieber/Blanco +1236; Ariana '34+35' +1869; Ritt Momney +1085; Rodrigo Top 20, +3956

* ARIANA GRANDE holds the top spot with "positions," for a 6th straight week

* JUSTIN BIEBER & BENNY BLANCO move 5*-4* with "Lonely," and are +1236 spins - giving BIEBER two of the top 4 songs

* ARIANA GRANDE has two in top eight as "34+35" jumps 8*-7*, is up +1869 spins and nearly 4000 the last two weeks

* RITT MOMNEY goes 15*-14* with "Put Your Records On," and is up 1085 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO surges inside the top 20, soaring 30*-19* with "drivers license," and is up nearly 4000 spins, rising 3956

* POP SMOKE's "What You Know Bout Love" is at 22* but has the largest gain on the second half of the chart at +850 spins

* SAWEETIE and DOJA CAT go 40*-34* with "Best Friend," up 739 spins

* Debuts this week from LOONA and ZARA LARSSON (featuring YOUNG THUG)

Rhythmic: Pop Smoke Scores Another #1; Megan Top 3; CJ, Ariana Top 10; H.E.R., The Weeknd Top 15

* POP SMOKE has another #1 with "What You Know Bout Love," up 2*-1* and is +789 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION vaults inside the top 3 with "Body," up 5*-3* and is up 646 spins

* CJ enters the top 10 as "Whoopty" rises 12*-8* and is +535 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE has another top 10 hit at Rhythmic as "positions" moves 11*-9*

* H.E.R. goes top 15 and surges 16*-12* with "Damage," up 365 spins

* THE WEEKND is top 15, going 20*-15* with "Save Your Tears," up 422 spins

* SAWEETIE leads the entries into the top 20, surging 31*-18* with "Best Friend," featuring DOJA CAT, up 1016 spins

* BIG SEAN/TY DOLLA SIGN/JHENE AIKO go 21*-19* with "Body Language"

* The third new entry is MALUMA X THE WEEKND with "Hawai," up 23*-20* and +228 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE vaults 40*-27* with "34+35," up 813 spins

* ERICA BANKS and LIL DURK (featuring 6LACK and YOUNG THUG) score debuts

Urban: Pop Smoke/Lil Baby/DaBaby Hold #1; Rod Wave Runner Up; BRS Kash Top 5; DJ Chose/Beat King Top 10

* POP SMOKE, LIL BABY, and DABABY spend a 2nd week at #1 with "For The Night," and expand their lead as they are up another 950 spins

* ROD WAVE is in the runner up spot, moving 4*-2* with "Rags2Riches," featuring ATR Son Son, up 291 spins

* BRS KASH hits the top 5, climbing 7*-4* with "Th***t Baby (Go Baby)," up 332 spins

* DJ CHOSE and BEAT KING are top 10 with "Thick" at +193 spins

* CJ is top 10 Rhythmic and top 15 at Urban with "Whoopty," rising 18*-15* and is +502 spins

* YOUNG BLEU goes top 20, up 21*-18* with "You're Mines Still," featuring DRAKE and is +425 spins

* LIL BABY posts a double digit jump, surging 36*-26* with "On Me," at +511 spins

* YFN LUCCI (featuring RICK ROSS and LAYTON GREENE), MEGAN THEE STALLION (featuring DABABY), and SZA all debut

Hot AC: Justin Bieber Takes Top Spot; AJR Top 3; 24kGoldn/Iann Dior Top 5; Sheeran Top 10; Rodrigo Surges

* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER take over the top spot with "Holy," up 2*-1* and +305 - scoring another Hot AC chart topper for BIEBER

* AJR goes top 3 in their 38th week on the chart with "Bang," up 4*-3* and are +151 spins

* 24KGOLDN and IANN DIOR go top 5 with "Mood," up 6*-5* and are +529 spins

* ED SHEERAN has yet another top 10 hit with "Afterglow," rising 11*-9* and is +457 spins

* FITZ hits the top 20 with "Head Up High," leaping 21*-19* and is +246 spins

* THE WEEKND is top 20 as well with "Save Your Tears," rising 24*-20* and is up 457 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO soars 40*-25* with "drivers license," up 516 spins

* ALL TIME LOW debut at 36* with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR - up 114 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE's "34+35" also enters the chart at 39*

Active Rock: Greta Van Fleet Land Another #1; Five Finger Runner Up; Royal Blood, Mammoth WVH Top 5

* GRETA VAN FLEET score yet another chart topper with "My Way, Soon," moving 2*-1* and are +190 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH are the runner up, rising 3*-2* with "Living The Dream," and are +109 spins

* ROYAL BLOOD hits the top 5 with "Trouble's Coming," moving 7*-4*

* MAMMOTH WVH enter the top 5 as well, going 8*-5* with "Distance"

* CHEVELLE are top 15 in their third week, up 18*-13* with "Self destructor," and is +313 spins

* AC/DC score a double digit gain, moving 36*-25* with "Realize," up 144 spins

* COREY TAYLOR has the top debut at 30* with "Samantha's Gone," up 202 spins

* ZERO 9:36 also debuts at 34* with "Adrenaline"

Alternative: Cannons Hold #1 Spot; Eilish Runner Up; Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear, Cage Top 5; Glass Animals Top 10

* CANNONS hold the top spot with "Fire For You" for a second week

* BILLIE EILISH is in the runner up spot, moving 4*-2* with "Therefore I Am"

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR score another gain of 150+ spins and move 7*-4* with "My Ex's Best Friend"

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT also enters the top 5 with "Skin And Bones (Mix 2020,)" up 8*-5* and +174 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS go 11*-10* with "Heat Waves," up 100 spins

* KINGS OF LEON are top 15 in their second week, rising 23*-15* with "The Bandit" at +326 spins

* FOUSHEE scores a 210 spin gain and moves 29*-23* with "Deep End"

* THE KID LAROI scores a top debut at 28* as "Without You" is up 283 spins

* NOTHING,NOWHERE. re-enters the chart at 29* with "fake friend," up 252 spins

* WEEZER and CAROLESDAUGHTER also debut

Triple A: Caamp #1; Cage For Elephant Runner Up; Bakar Top 5; Kings Of Leon Top 10

* CAAMP holds the top spot with "Officer Of Love" for a second week

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT goes 4*-2* with "Skin And Bones (Mix 2020)," up 76 spins

* BAKAR is top 5 with "1st Time," climbing 8*-5* and is +85 spins

* KINGS OF LEON go top 10 in their 2nd week, up 14*-8* with "The Bandit," up 174 spins

* I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME go 21*-15* with "Leave Me Alone," up 50 spins

* DEEP SEA DIVER, LANA DEL REY, and MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD all land debuts

