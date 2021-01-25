Chao (Photo: Twitter @keluchao)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS reports, "The BIDEN administration on SUNDAY installed new heads of three federally funded international broadcasters after abruptly firing DONALD TRUMP-appointees at the U.S. Agency for Global Media."

Acting CEO KELU CHAO taps DAISY SINDELAR as acting head of RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY, replacing TED LIPIEN until a permanent president is named. BAY FANG will return to her post as RADIO FREE ASIA President, replacing STEPHEN YATES. KELLEY SULLIVAN will become acting MIDDLE EAST BROADCASTING NETWORKS President, replacing VICTORIA COATES.

“I have great faith in these leaders in ensuring the highest standards of independent, objective, and professional journalism,” CHAO told the AP.

