Brady Fans

iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming TOMMY CHUCK shares with ALL ACCESS, "In honor of the TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS making history as the first team ever to play a SUPER BOWL in their home stadium, 93.3 FLZ has officially renamed itself '93-3 BUC'! Over the next two weeks, listen for lots of fun games, prizes, socially distant event opportunities, custom pre-game tailgate party mixes and more from THEjoeSHOW, KATIE SOMMERS, NICK WIZE, EJ and BRIAN FINK!"

