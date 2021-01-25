-
Luke Combs Hits #1 With 'Better Together'
January 25, 2021 at 6:32 AM (PT)
Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS, who earned the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his current hit, "Better Together."
Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; COLUMBIA Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MARK JANESE, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY, Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI and COLUMBIA Specialist PAUL GROSSER.