MEDIACO/NEW YORK Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97) & R&B WBLS (107.5) will celebrate BLACK HISTORY MONTH in FEBRUARY with the "CELEBRATION OF FUTURE BLACK LEADERS" speaker series. The featured programming will be available on all platforms for both stations.

Some of the featured influencers for the month will include BUSTA RHYMES, DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, JEMELE HILL, ROTIMI, DR. MICHAEL ERIC DYSON, and QUEEN NAIJA. Various issues facing the Black community will be addressed. The stations will also explore the evolution of Black music. In addition, virtual panel’s will highlight how future Black leaders are making a difference across politics, sports and entertainment, and business.

Market Mgr. RON DECASTRO said, “We are ecstatic to honor BLACK HISTORY MONTH with inspirational and actionable content from some of the most successful African American leaders. We have an incredible and diverse lineup of successful Black community leaders to both educate and inspire our future leaders.”

WBLS PD CYNTHIA SMITH added, “We are at a pivotal moment in history and are extremely excited to add such powerful discussions to further the conversation and continue as the voice for our communities.”

The first panel for BLACK HISTORY MONTH will be led by “EBRO IN THE MORNING” show’s EBRO DARDEN. The “BACK THE VACCINE” panel will include NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES Dir. Dr. ANTHONY FAUCI. The goal of the COVID-19 discussion will be to create dialogue concerning vaccine adoption within the Black community.

Professor MICHAEL ERIC DYSON will wrap up the final week of BLACK HISTORY MONTH programming with his Master Class on “MAKING BIG MOVES.” He will outline strategies for expanding a brand, leading with integrity, and making moves from risk management to the art of negotiation. DYSON is the VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY Centennial Chair/Professor of AFRICAN AMERICAN & DIASPORA STUDIES.

The Virtual Panel Events Schedule:

Back the Vaccine with Dr. FAUCI and Dr. CORBETT -THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4th

Black Men Rise - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11th

Black in Business - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18th

Black Girl Magic - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd

Master Class - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25th

You can check WBLS or WQHT for BLACK HISTORY MONTH up-to-date schedules and information.

