GIVEN ENTERTAINMENT has announced the signing of Country artist MATT WYNN to a publishing and management deal in 2020.

"There is this remarkable authenticity in everything about MATT, as a songwriter, as an artist and most importantly, as a person,” said GIVEN ENTERTAINMENT Founding Partner CINDY OWEN. "He is one of the best vocalists I have ever heard, with a soulful vocal style uniquely his own. It will stop a room. We can’t wait for everyone to get to know this incredibly special guy and his music."

“One of the biggest things writers and artists look for is a team and a place to call home. I’m blessed and proud to say that I have found that in GIVEN,” said WYNN. “They opened their doors to me well before I officially signed with them. I believe in this company and more importantly I believe in the people there.”

