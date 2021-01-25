Livestream January 30th

GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum alt-rock band SYSTEM OF A DOWN is hosting a Livestream Fundraising Event on SATURDAY, JANUARY 30th, to benefit the soldiers of their ancestral homeland of ARMENIA. The live broadcast will begin at 9a (PT)/12p (ET) exclusively on the band’s official YouTube Channel. At 11a (PT)/2p (ET), the band will premiere the music video of their 2nd single “Genocidal Humanoidz.”

The veterans of the DEFENSE ARMY OF ARTSAKH AND ARMENIA are in need of prosthetics, advanced treatment, and medical care. SYSTEM OF A DOWN is hosting the Livestream in order to raise money to rehabilitate and outfit soldiers who have lost arms and legs with life-changing prosthetic limbs. Additionally, funding will benefit the introduction of groundbreaking laser therapy for the treatment of chemical burns from banned white phosphorous weapons. All proceeds from the Livestream will be donated to this cause.

The guestss on the Livestream will be ARMENIA FUND USA representiative MARIA MEHRANIAN, ARMENIAN-AMERICAN musician SEBU SIMONIAN, GOOD DAY LA’S ARAKSYA KARAPETYAN, HARVARD Clinician DR. LILIT GARIBYAN (who leads the FACE OF ANGEL charity which has established medical laser treatments in ARMENIA and now aims to provide medical scar laser treatments to soldiers with burn and trauma scars), ARMENIAN Parliamentarian NAREK MKRTCHYAN, (who is leading the development of a new prosthetic hand lab and initiative with HOMELAND DEFENDERS REHABILITATION CENTER), and director ADAM MASON of DEEP SKY ANIMATION who helped create the “Genocidal Humanoidz” music video. A special video from Lt. Colonel SARGIS STEPANYAN from ARMENIAN WOUNDED HEROES FUND and additional videos of support from VIP friends of the band will be showcased throughout the livestream.

« back to Net News