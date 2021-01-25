CMA

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) announced TODAY (1/25) continued efforts through its Music Industry COVID Support (MICS) initiative, with additional funding for five nonprofit partners: MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE, MUSICALLY FED, NOTES FOR NOTES, PORTER’S CALL and THE STORE. Those, along with previous nonprofit investments supporting music industry professionals, are supported through CMA’s $3 million long-term COVID-19 commitment that began in early 2020.

MICS was established as a portal for key resources in the categories of food supply, health and wellness, and career services, and helps connect industry professionals with nonprofit partners offering critical support. An estimated 50,000-plus music jobs have been impacted by the pandemic in TENNESSEE alone, and that number is estimated to be hundreds of thousands nationwide. At the onset of the pandemic, CMA donated $1 million to THE RECORDING ACADEMY’s MUSICARES COVID-19 Relief Fund, in addition to a $100,000 donation to MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE. Since then, CMA has continued to monitor the specific needs of music professionals to determine the most vital resources and services to help fund.

“Awareness is key,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “We are leaning on our entire industry to help us share these essential resources with those in need and keep our people healthy and stable. Right now, we recognize the immediacy related to food supply, healthcare and career services, and these five organizations are providing incredible support to music professionals. With the prospect of a vaccine being widely available in the coming months, we will continue to invest in the future of our industry, and the needs required, as we near the return of live touring.”

Those in need are encouraged to visit CMAmics.com and utilize the new chatbot feature to learn more about specific resources available. CMA will announce further nonprofit investments in the coming weeks and months.

