Brown (l) and Abdelnour (r)

NASHVILLE-based artist development firm QUINTON DIGITAL has promoted KELSEY BROWN to Sr. Dir./ Digital & Creative Strategy, and MARIA ABDELNOUR to Sr. Account Dir. The company's staff also includes founder/Pres. AMANDA QUINTON, and 2019 hires Marketing Dir. ASHLEY WHITE and Account Mgr. AYLA EUBANKS.

QUINTON DIGITAL's roster includes ZAC BROWN BAND, TIM McGRAW, RAELYNN, CLAY WALKER, MATT STELL, SMITHFIELD, RACHEL WAMMACK, DREW GREEN, ROBERT COUNTS, CHRIS BANDI and more.

« see more Net News