SHELTERED MUSIC PUBLISHING, the NASHVILLE branch of LANCE FREED’s ALL CLEAR MUSIC, has signed MELISSA PEIRCE to a publishing deal in partnership with PATRICK JOSEPH MUSIC. Over her career, PEIRCE has written three top 10 hits, including TYLER FARR's #1, "A Guy Walks Into A Bar." Her songs have been recorded by CARRIE UNDERWOOD, GARTH BROOKS, REBA McENTIRE, LADY A, ELI YOUNG BAND, DAVID NAIL and JOHN PAUL WHITE (THE CIVIL WARS), among others.

“MELISSA was the first writer I signed back in the early 2000s, and she was the first writer I spoke to about the new company," said SHELTERED MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP DARRELL FRANKLIN. "Her work ethic, passion, and respect for her art has always stood out to me. She brings everything to the table every time she enters a writer room. I feel honored to be able to work with her again in this new partnership with PAT HIGDON.”

“MELISSA PEIRCE is a gifted and talented songwriter,” said PATRICK JOSEPH MUISIC's HIGDON. "She brings great ideas and a ray of sunshine into every write. I’m so excited to continue working with her in partnership with a wonderful SHELTERED MUSIC team."

