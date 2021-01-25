The Bet 93.1 HD3

ENTERCOM's JACK-HD3/LOS ANGELES relaunched as THE BET 93.1 HD3 as part of the new BETQL AUDIO NETWORK, and CBS SPORTS RADIO affiliate and featuring national sports talk and sports gambling programming from ENTERCOM’s sports stations, as well as the RADIO.COM SPORTS DIGITAL NETWORK. Programming will include “BETQL DAILY” with JOE OSTROWSKI and ROSS TUCKER and “YOU BETTER YOU BET” with NICK KOSTOS and KEN BARKLEY, as well as CBS SPORTS RADIO NETWORK programming including “THE JIM ROME SHOW”, “TIKI AND TIERNEY” and “THE DA SHOW.”

“As we hopefully inch closer to the legalization of sports gambling in the state of CALIFORNIA, we’re excited to start teeing up our programming on the phenomenon by bringing informative and entertaining content to our LOS ANGELES audience,” said ENTERCOM Regional President JEFF FEDERMAN. “This slate of weekday shows will provide our listeners with a wide range of perspectives to help make bettors better.”



THE BET 93.1 HD3 Weekday programming lineup:



3–7a (PT) “THE DA SHOW” with DAMON AMENDOLARA



7–10a (PT) “BETQL DAILY” with JOE OSTROWSKI and ROSS TUCKER



10a–12p (PT) “THE JIM ROME SHOW”



12–1p (PT) “TIKI AND TIERNEY”



1–5p (PT) “YOU BETTER YOU BET” NICK KOSTOS and KEN BARKLEY



5–7p (PT) “THE ZACH GELB SHOW”



7–11p (PT) “JRSPORTBRIEF”



11p–3a (PT) “AFTER HOURS WITH AMY LAWRENCE”

