Accepting Entries

The 2021 NEW YORK FESTIVALS RADIO AWARDS are accepting entries now. Every year, NEW YORK FESTIVALS RADIO AWARDS evaluates and updates the category roster to reflect the innovative content produced in today.

NEW YORK FESTIVALS RADIO AWARDS VP & Exec. Dir. ROSE ANDERSON commented, "In a year marked by disruption of every kind, NEW YORK FESTIVALS is implementing additional categories for social justice across all genres. These categories spotlight storytellers who are using all of their creativity to engage with their listeners on this critical topic."

New categories for 2021 include: Best Social Justice Report, Social Justice Reporting, Social Justice Documentary, Best Regularly Scheduled Social Justice Program, Best Social Justice Special, Social Justice Promo, Best Digital Social Justice Program, Social Justice Podcast, and Social Justice Student Content. See a complete list of the 2021 Radio Awards Categories here.

2021 Radio and TV & Film Award Winners Will Celebrate at NEW YORK FESTIVALS’s STORYTELLERS GALA at NAB OCTOBER 2021.

« see more Net News