Adds The Michael Koolidge Show

CUMULUS News/Talk WJBC-A (1230 WJBC)/BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, IL has added the syndicated program, THE MICHAEL KOOLIDGE SHOW. The show airs weekdays from noon - 2p.

CUMULUS/BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, IL OM DAN WESTHOFF commented, "We are very excited to be adding THE MICHAEL KOOLIDGE SHOW to our lineup. MICHAEL’s been very successful throughout ILLINOIS and the MIDWEST and we can’t wait to have him on WJBC."

KOOLIDGE added, "We couldn’t be more excited to join WJBC. I’ve been trying to break into the BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL market for years and I’m thrilled that CUMULUS’ WJBC decided to pick up the show!"

