BIG LOUD RECORDS, BACK BLOCKS MUSIC and REPUBLIC RECORDS have signed Country artist LILY ROSE to a joint venture deal. The ATLANTA native released her debut single, "Villain," on social media in DECEMBER 2020. The single immediately rocketed to the top of the iTUNES all-genre chart, where it held at #1 for several days, and has remained in the iTUNES Top 30 for five consecutive weeks.

“The Country music business is on fire right now, and artists are breaking independently faster than ever before," said BIG LOUD partners SETH ENGLAND, JOEY MOI and CRAIG WISEMAN in a joint statement. "BIG LOUD couldn’t be more excited to work with LILY ROSE, who’s emerging from this pack of newcomers. Her voice becomes familiar after just one listen, and to pair that with her catalog of amazing unreleased songs, we believe she’s an artist who will be around for years to come. LILY is a voice that Country music has needed for some time, and 'Villain' is just the reactive hit to get her started.”

“I couldn’t be more thankful to be a part of the partnership between BIG LOUD and REPUBLIC RECORDS, and continue to work alongside LILY ROSE," said BACK BLOCKS MUSIC's RAKIYAH MARSHALL. "LILY is an artist with a unique voice and bright career that will shift the Country genre. She is building an amazing team around her to start the journey and tell her story.”

“We’ve had the good fortune of working with SETH ENGLAND and the BIG LOUD team for many years," said REPUBLIC RECORDS CEO/founder MONTE LIPMAN. "This alliance continues to grow with the extraordinary new signing of LILY ROSE and represents the latest evolution of our partnership, all on the heels of the historic MORGAN WALLEN release ['Dangerous']. Furthermore, as we prepare to launch the global campaign for LILY in the forthcoming months, we’re thrilled to work with REPUBLIC alumnus RAKIYAH MARSHALL and her dynamic new company, BACK BLOCKS MUSIC.”

Added ROSE, "To say I’m excited and humbled to be a part of the BIG LOUD/REPUBLIC family is an understatement. You move to NASHVILLE to sign deals like this, make music videos like these, and write the best songs possible. Hell, we’re just getting started.”

