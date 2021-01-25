Dave's Got The Beat

INDIANAPOLIS STAR entertainment reporter DAVE LINDQUIST debuts “THE BEAT” specialty show on SARKES TARZIAN Triple A WTTS/INDIANAPOLIS on FEBRUARY 1st. "THE BEAT with DAVE LINDQUIST" will air MONDAY NIGHTS at 7p. The show’s playlist will include music from local bands as well as independent and underground artists. The show will also feature new artists and deep tracks by familiar names.

“I’ve documented and survived the eras of boy bands, ‘nu metal’ and country pop, so I can help our listeners bypass inferior tunes and focus on real World Class Rock,” LINDQUIST said. “What you’ll hear on THE BEAT are acts that are crafting a bright future for music. I'm eager to share music I'm truly excited about.”

