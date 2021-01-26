Greg Morceri: New Strategy & Content Consultant

AMERICAN PRIVATE RADIO announced MONDAY (1/25) programming consultant and former COX COMMUNICATIONS Chief Programming Consultant GREG MOCERI has joined the team at "Our American Stories" as Strategy and Content consultant for the nightly program, which is now heard on over 300 stations nationwide.

AMERICAN PRIVATE RADIO CEO and host LEE HABEEB, said, "We're thrilled to have GREG as a part of the team. We've long admired his well-earned standing in the business, his ability to help stations and talent be better versions of themselves, and his all-around excellence and cheerfulness, too. He is already making a real difference."

MORCERI added, "I have always been about content. "Our American Stories" exemplifies this. Uplifting, wonderful stories about our nation's most connecting and emotionally gravitating people in our amazing past and present.. Just uplifting daily reminders, from people you may know, and people you don’t. A perfect antidote to division, politics and the anger of day. Honored to be part of this brand and product."



For more information on "Our American Stories" and market availability click here.

