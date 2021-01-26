Sold

DUNES 102FM LLC (DUNES RADIO) is selling Classic Hits WGTX (102.3 THE DUNES)/TRURO, MA (CAPE COD) to GCJH, INC. for $180,000 plus a $20,000 advertising credit for MEWS RESTAURANT.

In other filings with the FCC, DEBRA G. BAKER is transferring Gospel WYTH-A/MADISON, GA to AGAPE LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. for $7,000 cash and a $20,000 letter of contribution. The deal was previously filed in DECEMBER.

MICHAEL and TAMMY CELENZA are selling their 50% collective interest in APPLE COMMUNITY BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of W268AN/PLAINVIEW, NY (LONG ISLAND), to 50% owners YOUNG D. KWON and EUN D. KWON for $150,000. The primary station is Brokered Chinese-Variety WGBB-A/FREEPORT, NY.

GRACE BROADCASTING SERVICES, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WTJS/ALAMO, TN from a temporary antenna and tower due to a lightning strike and the need to replace the existing tower.

WATERLOO MEDIA GROUP, L.P. has filed for an STA to operate KLBJ-F/AUSTIN using KGSR's auxiliary facility due to a matching line failure when another station installed its antenna into KLBJ's licensed combiner.

POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO, INC. has requested an STA to operate WRFE/CHESTERFIELD, SC with reduced power due to damage to the power divider components to its antenna.

And KING BROADCASTING, INC. has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for K269GT/HUMBLE, TX pending a move.

