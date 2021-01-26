Fred Jacobs

JACONS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS points out on his recent blog post, "On paper, this year's SUPER BOWL matchup looks pretty good. True, neither team hails from a Top 5 market like NEW YORK or L.A. And we really don't have a storied NFL franchise in the game, like the PACKERS or PATRIOTS.

"But we do have a classic battle of quarterbacks, each representing the past and future of the league. KANSAS CITY's PATRICK MAHOMES is 25 years-old and is already playing for his second consecutive trophy.

"On the other end of the spectrum, TOM BRADY – the ageless wonder – suits up with his new team, the TAMPA BAY BUCS in a quest for his record seventh SUPER BOWL win. (He currently holds the record with six of those gaudy rings.) At 43 years-old, BRADY is breaking millions of NEW ENGLAND hearts with his new team."

Read the full post here.

« see more Net News