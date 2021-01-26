Sunday, May 23 At 8p (ET)

DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS and NBC will air the “2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS” on SUNDAY, MAY 23rd at 8p (ET)/5 (PT).

For nearly 30 years, the BBMAs have celebrated music’s greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today. Unique among music awards shows, honorees are determined by performance on the BILLBOARD charts. The annual live broadcast showcases performances, collaborations and pop culture moments.

