Jessica Goldenberg Appointed To SoundExchange Board

SOUNDEXCHANGE adds WMG VP/Digital Strategy & Business Development JESSICA GOLDENBERG to its board of directors.

“JESSICA’s expertise, experience, and values will be tremendous assets as our board and company help drive the modernization of the music industry,” said Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE “Her understanding of how technology is changing the industry, and the business and legal complexities that transformation brings, is invaluable. We’re fortunate to have her as a member of the SOUNDEXCHANGE board.”

