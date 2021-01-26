Kim Gordon

CUMULUS MEDIA News/Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO has appointed KIM GORDON as Afternoon News Anchor. GORDON joins following a 15-year broadcast journalism career with crosstown WGN-A.

WLS-A PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR said, “Finding the facts and reporting the news has never been an easy job. Doing it in this environment hasn’t made it any easier. You need experience and grit to craft a meaningful, accurate newscast and KIM GORDON has both of those qualities in spades. I’m delighted to have KIM join our 890 WLS-A News Team as the PM Drive Anchor. Her attention to facts and detail will enhance our news product and yes, she can probably teach JOHN HOWELL a thing or two about golf.”

GORDON commented, “I am thrilled to be joining the WLS news team and to be working with JOHN HOWELL in the afternoons. It’s an honor to follow in the footsteps of JOHN DEMPSEY. I’ve long admired his integrity and passion for news. I hope to continue that legacy at WLS.”

