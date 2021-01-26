-
Gabby Barrett And Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Girl
WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR's GABBY BARRETT and husband CADE FOEHNER welcomed their baby girl, BAYLAH MAY, last week (1/18), and just revealed her birth. The couple, who wed in OCTOBER 2019 (NET NEWS 10/7/19), met as contestants on season 16 of ABC-TV's "AMERICAN IDOL."
"Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition," BARRETT posted on her INSTAGRAM page. "Meet our girl BAYLAH MAY FOEHNER 1.18.21."