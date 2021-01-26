-
Andy Meadows To Launch Multi-Format 'Playlist FM' In April
Radio consultant ANDY MEADOWS will launch four new music radio formats -- Hits, Country, Hip Hop and Rock -- under his new PLAYLIST FM brand on MONDAY, APRIL 5th. Watch the launch trailer here.
Station affiliates will get a custom daily music log, imaging voice and production, weekly video content for their websites and social feeds, daily blog posts, user and artist generated content, network prizes and more for a $2,000 monthly affiliate fee. Multi-format and multi-station discounts are available. On-air talent can be added for an additional fee. Those interested can also opt into the revenue sharing program where PLAYLIST FM sells the inventory online and provides 100% of the creative. Affiliate stations can adopt the PLAYLIST FM branding, or keep their own and add "A PLAYLIST FM station" as a secondary positioner. They may also sign up for a digital content only partnership, which still has the option for the revenue sharing program.
A veteran OM, PD and air personality, MEADOWS was OM for LKCM RADIO GROUP, and midday host on its Country KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/FORT WORTH before joining TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA GROUP in 2019 (NET NEWS 6/20/19).
Email andy@radiostationconsultant.com or call 1-800-849-1457 to find out how to become an affiliate. Find more information here, or go to www.playlistFM.com to see the beta website.