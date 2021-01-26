Buhrman

ENTERCOM Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM/SACRAMENTO Brand Mgr. MICHAEL BUHRMAN adds Brand Mgr. responsibilities for clustermate Top 40/Mainstream KUDL (106.5 THE END). BUHRMAN succeeds former Brand Mgr./morning co-host TIM "RAYNE" RAINEY, who has left the station.

BUHRMAN has been at KSFM since MAY 2018. Prior to taking the reins at KSFM, BUHRMAN had been at ENTERCOM Top 40/Rhythmic KQKS (KS1075)/DENVER, where he was APD/MD and KALC-HD2 (COMEDY 103.1)/DENVER, where he was PD.

RAINEY told ALL ACCESS, "It was an honor to serve at the helm of such a legendary station for the last 5 years. I’m thankful to continue to learn and grow from the programming side as well as leading a #1 rated morning show for the first time in my career. I couldn’t have done it without the amazing on-air team at KUDL, which I have no doubt, will continue their success in this new direction. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to the great winning opportunities that lie ahead." RAINEY can be reached at rayne.onair@gmail.com or (415) 290-8033.

