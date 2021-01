Sandra Golden (Photo: Rodney Ho)

The ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION's RODNEY HO is reporting that DICKEY Sports WCNN-A/W229AG-FM 93.7 (93.7/680 THE FAN)/ATLANTA morning co-host SANDRA GOLDEN is leaving the station after 10 years. GOLDEN's last day will be FEBRUARY 19.

THE FAN's morning show will continue minus GOLDEN with JOHN MICHAELS and BRIAN FINNERAN.

