The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our partners in data from XTRENDS – bring you bonus, extended coverage of the HOLIDAY survey. In normal times – remember those? – we would be waxing on about how Santa so thoroughly dominated the standings that others were left to weep and wonder. However, this particular survey featured an interesting twist. In order for NIELSEN to align the survey calendar, they extended this book to five weeks. So, it began on 12/3 and concluded on 1/6. A full five weeks of ratings gold. It also meant the stations flogging the holiday hits were in the moment for twenty-three of the thirty-five days. What did that mean? Let’s find out …

NEW YORK: Lite ‘Em Up

To the surprise of absolutely no one, iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) retained the 6+ crown (8.7-12.8). Though it did fall a bit short of last year’s 13.3 share, the station had a massive 22.0% cume increase (3,343,500-4,077,900) so it can continue the claim of being the city’s most-listened-to radio station. By contrast, the market was down by 1.8%. SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) repeated at #2 with its highest share since AUGUST (5.7-6.0). MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS stood alone at #3 but was down for the third book in a row (5.2-4.8). ENTERCOM Classic Hits WCBS-F felt the sting of Santa’s wrath as it stepped down to #4 (5.2-4.2) – its lowest share in a year. As the hubbub of the election subsided, so did the share for NY PUBLIC RADIO N/T WNYC. The station remained at #5 but ended a three-book surge (5.1-4.1).

WLTW had a massive 25-54 share infusion to remain #1. It also bested last year’s number by close to a share. WSKQ stayed at #2 with a small loss while WBLS stepped up to #3 despite a slight decrease. WNYC dipped to #4 with a substantial share loss while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) repeated at #5 though it was down for the third straight survey.

For the second straight survey, WLTW was in double digits 18-34. It was, naturally, #1 again and topped last year’s final score by over a share and a half. WHTZ stepped up to #2 with a small loss while WSKQ moved down to #3 with its smallest share in over a year. MEDIACO Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97) repeated at #4 with a slight increase. Last month ENTERCOM Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3) and iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1) were tied at #7. This time both stations were flat yet were able to elevate their game to #5. SBS Spanish Contemporary WPAT (93.1 AMOR) gave back most of last survey’s massive increase and dropped from #5 to a tie at #9.

WLTW led the way 18-49 as it ventured into double-digit territory. The station eclipsed last year’s number by a full share. WSKQ remained #2 but with a noticeable share loss. WHTZ was up to #3 despite posting its lowest number since JUNE. WNYC dipped to #4 with a pretty big loss and was tied with a flat WBLS, which moved up a slot. They were not far ahead of WQHT, which repeated at #6 with a slight increase.

LOS ANGELES: KOST Is The Most

One way to tell how well a format change is doing is to look at the cume. In the 6+ world, iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST remained #1 with a whopping 31.4 % increase (2,646,700-3,478,700). The overall market was off by 0.2%. Oh, and the share thing was pretty strong, as well, with the station remaining #1 (10.7-13.9) as it just edged out last year’s 13.7 share. ENTERCOM Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) repeated at #2 (5.1-5.0) while iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFI-A was still #3 (4.6-4.7). ENTERCOM Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) remained #4 but with its smallest share in exactly a year (4.5-3.9). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MY FM) returned as the #5 station (4.0-3.8).

KOST cracked the double-digit barrier 25-54 to remain #1 and just missed matching last year’s number. A flat KRTH was still #2 while an equally flat KBIG repeated at #3. Two stations moved up and into a tie at #4. SBS Regional Mexican KLAX (97.9 LA RAZA) was up from #7 with a slight increase while UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) advanced from #8 as it ended a two-book slide. Previously, we had a three-way tie at #4. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KSCA (LA101.9) and ENTERCOM Adult Hits KCBS-F (93.1 JACK FM) continued their pact though it was at #6. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS was just barely behind those two stations as it slid to #8.

It was the second straight double-digit performance for KOST with the 18-34 crowd. The station also topped last year’s number by over three shares. A flat iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) moved up to #2 while KRTH advanced four spaces to #3 with a solid increase. Three stations wound up at #4. KIIS remained in place but with its lowest total in over a year. SBS Spanish AC KXOL (MEGA 96.3) stepped up from #5 while KBIG was up from #6. Both those stations had down books. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) fell from #2 to #7 with its lowest mark since AUGUST.

KOST was again in double digits 18-49 as it captured the demo. The station was also a share and a half heftier than last year. KRTH stood alone at #2 with a slight increase while a flat KBIG moved up to #3. KLAX jumped from a tie at #7 to #4 as it rebounded from a down book. KIIS dropped three places to #5. It was just ahead of a trio of stations at #6: KCBS-F, KLVE, and KSCA.

CHICAGO: On The 63rd Day of Christmas …

NIELSEN gave to me – another #1 6+ share. That’s what they were humming at iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), which went 9.5-14.3. Last year the station posted a 13.7 share. It also remained the cume leader with an impressive gain of 41.2% (1,561,400-2,204,500). The market declined by 1.1%. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) remained #2 (8.4-8.0) while ENTERCOM News WBBM-A was back at #3 (6.8-6.8). WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ stood alone at #4 (4.4-4.3) while HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) stepped up to #5 (4.1-3.9). HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE) slipped to #6 with its lowest total in over a year (4.4-3.8). It was just ahead of NEXSTAR N/T WGN-A, which had its best share since JUNE (2.8-3.7).

WLIT had a massive 25-54 share increase to remain #1. It also beat last year’s number by over two shares. WVAZ stepped up to #2 as it got back all of last survey’s share loss. UNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUE BUENA 105.1) slipped to #3 with its lowest mark since SEPTEMBER. WTMX repeated at #4 with a small increase while WBEZ stepped up to #5 despite a slight loss. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WPPN (AMOR 106.7) advanced six spaces to #6 as it ended a three-book slide. In our last episode, WDRV and CUMULUS Classic Hits WLS-F were tied at #5. Both had down books and ended up at a tie at #8 and #12, respectively.

WLIT came close to doubling its previous 18-34 share as it crushed the demo. The station also easily outpaced last year’s share. This ended WVAZ’s two-book reign as it slipped to #2 with a solid decrease. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) remained at #3 but with its smallest share in over a year. WOJO was back at #4 though it returned a large portion of last survey’s huge increase. WBEZ leapt from #10 to #5 with a slight increase. ENTERCOM Top 40/M WBBM-F (B96) and iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI had been tied at #5 but fell to #6 and a tie at #8, respectively. The reality was that, between #5 and #11, there were nine stations within a half share of each other.

In NOVEMBER, WLIT was sitting in a tie at #16 18-49. Since then, thanks to a heaping helping of elfin magic, it has been #1 in the demo. It charged through the double-digit barrier this time and was over two shares stronger than last year. WVAZ was up slightly as it stepped up to #2 while WOJO slipped to #3 with its smallest share since AUGUST. WTMX remained at #4 with a small loss while WBEZ inched up to #5 with a slight increase. WKSC dipped to #6 with its lowest score since MAY. WPPN advanced from a tie at #15 to #7 with a solid increase.

SAN FRANCISCO: Music That Soothes

It’s the CHRISTMAS miracle. The only time all year that a music station is #1 6+. Kudos to BONNEVILLE AC KOIT, which earned the crown (6.3-11.3) as it topped last year’s 10.7 share. The station also repeated as the cume leader with an increase of 33.3% (950,200-1,266,400). The market declined by 1.7%. This ended the five-book winning streak for KQED INC. N/T KQED, which slipped to #2 (10.1-9.0). ENTERCOM News KCBS-A stepped down to #3 (9.1-8.1). The next largest music station was BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW), which moved up to #4 (3.3-3.6). CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A remained at #5 (3.9-3.4) and was joined by iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE), which slipped from #4 (5.0-3.4). USC Classical KDFC rose from a tie at #13 to #7 (2.3-3.1) and was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL (2.9-3.1).

But, of course, KOIT had a massive 25-54 share increase. The station was in double digits and eclipsed last year’s number by more than a share. KQED dipped to #2 as it ended a three-book run at #1. KMVQ remained #3 with a slight loss while a flat KCBS-A repeated at #4. ENTERCOM Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @97.3) and KMEL moved up and into a tie at #5. KISQ fell from #5 to a tie at #10.

KOIT more than doubled its previous 18-34 share as it moved up to #1. It also topped last year’s final score by more than five shares! KMVQ advanced two squares to #2 with its best performance since FEBRUARY. KMEL slipped to #3 with its smallest share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) stepped up to #4 with its best book since SEPTEMBER. KQED dipped to #5 as it ended a three-book surge. It was just ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WILD 94.9), which remained at #6 but with a slight increase.

For the first time since MARCH, KOIT was #1 18-49. The station added more than five shares to its previous number as it edged out last year’s total. KMVQ stepped up to #2 with its best book in over a year. KQED went from first to third with its lowest total since SEPTEMBER. A flat KMEL remained at #4 while KIOI was up two slots to #5 with a small increase. KISQ dropped from #5 to #9 and was tied with UNIVISION Spanish Adult Hits KBRG (AMOR 100.3) and KLLC.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: A Tale Of Two Christmases

This was a market that featured two flavors of holiday programming. iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1 ) flipped to Frosty at the beginning of the DECEMBER survey. It reaped additional rewards this time as it advanced to #1 6+ (5.7-10.4). Last year it had a 10.3 share. The station also tightened its grip on the cume crown with a 48.1% increase (1,212,700-1,795,500). The market was off by 0.8%. SALEM Christian Contemporary KLTY got in the spirit after THANKSGIVING. However, this time it fell to #2 (6.7-7.0), thus ending its two-book winning streak. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) remained at #3 (4.8-4.4) while two stations became intertwined at #4. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUE BUENA 94.1) stepped up from #5 (4.4-4.2) while ENTERCOM Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) advanced from #10 (3.8-4.2). They were just ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5), which jumped three spaces to #6 (3.9-4.0). CUMULUS Country KSCS slid to a tie at #7 with its smallest share in over a year (4.7-3.9).

KDGE leapt from #4 to #1 25-54 with the help of eight tiny reindeer. The station was about a half share shy of last year’s total. KJKK had a solid increase as it rose from #5 to #2 while KLNO went from first to third as it ended a two-book surge. KHKS stepped down to #4 with a small loss while KLTY was up two places to #5 with a small gain. SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) advanced from a tie at #11 to #6 with its best outing since SEPTEMBER. KSCS fell from #2 to #7 with its lowest mark in over a year.

By entering the hallowed halls of double-digits, KDGE became the leading 18-34 station. It was also almost four shares ahead of last year’s pace. iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE) had a small increase but that propelled the station from #4 to #2. For the first time since APRIL, KHKS was not #1 in this demo. The station dropped to #3 with its lowest score in over a year. KSCS dipped to #4 with a solid decrease while KLTY remained at #5 with its best total in over a year. It was just ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (NOW 102.9) and KKDA. Both stations had solid gains to move up to #6.

KDGE crushed it 18-49. It reached double digits and took the demo by storm. The station also beat last year’s number by a half share. KJKK was up four slots to #2 as it ended a two-book slide. KLNO went from #1 to #3 as it returned all of last survey’s increase. KEGL stepped up to #4 with a slight gain while KKDA advanced from a tie at #10 to #5 with its highest share since AUGUST. KHKS slid from #3 to #6 while KSCS fell from #4 to #8.

So ends round one of how the holiday turns. Thank you for reading. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will pause for a mention from our sponsor. We will be back with round two, which will feature HOUSTON, WASHINGTON, DC, ATLANTA, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON.

