THE KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY has signed singer/songwriter SKIP EWING for exclusive booking representation. EWING recently released his 12-song album, "WYOMING."

“Life has come full circle in many ways for me over this past year,” said the agency's head, BOB KINKEAD. “I started working with SKIP in 1987-88, and we became the best of friends. We even learned martial arts together. We had great success together in those early years as agent/artist, and now my team and I will conquer the live space with SKIP and his new music. Here at TKEA we are very excited to be working with SKIP and we can’t wait to see what the future brings all of us.”

“BOB and I have come together at once totally anew, and as old friends reunited,” said EWING. “I can’t think of anyone I would rather have represent me, and I’m humbled by his belief, the belief and support of the whole agency, and all that’s happening around the new 'WYOMING' album ... Here’s hoping for incredible musical moments touring in 2021 and beyond!”

