Charese Fruge, Brynn Elliott

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to up-and-coming singer/songwriter BRYNN ELLIOTT. She's just dropped her new ATLANTIC RECORDS single, "TELL ME I'M PRETTY" to Hot AC and scored the 3rd MOST ADDED song this week in MEDIABASE. The single is accompanied by a 'period piece' video that you can watch here.

The HARVARD grad, like every other artist misses being on the road and performing her music for whomever will listen. ELLIOTT fondly looked back at one of her favorite road experiences, remembering “One of the most exciting things I’ve done as an artist was play this pop-up show in a coffee shop once in DENVER.” “I was passing through and wanted to see if I could connect with some fans, and as I say I’m quite a new artist, so I really wasn’t expecting a lot of people to come. Like I seriously thought there would be 5 people there. But I put it out on social media and 60 people showed up at this coffee shop that day in DENVER. It was just exciting to me to be able to connect with my fans spontaneously like that and I hope to do a lot more of that in the future. I am a huge seeker of spontaneous experiences.”

In ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE gets meaningful insights from women in all facets of our businesses, from radio to records to singer/songwriters. Her latest with BRYNN ELLIOTT is here.

