MIW Group

The MENTORING & INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO (MIW GROUP) has moved its application window for the 2021 MILDRED CARTER MENTORING PROGRAM through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5th. Established in 2002, the MIW’s heritage annual mentoring initiative connects mentees with accomplished women recognized as leaders, mentors, and game-changers within all aspects of radio broadcasting.

Four candidates from the radio broadcasting industry - within the sales, marketing, programming, and digital disciplines - will be selected for the 2021 program. For mentee criteria, and instructions on how to apply, please go here



ENTERCOM VP National Partnerships LINDSAY ADAMS, chair of the mentoring program and a 2009 Mentee, says, “The MIW’s MILDRED CARTER MENTORING PROGRAM has been instrumental in providing guidance, leadership, and bridging connections within the industry. From personal experience, I can attest It’s an invaluable experience that helps shape and curate career paths and potential.”

MIW Group National Spokeswoman RUTH PRESLAFF added, “The MILDRED CARTER MENTORING PROGRAM is the cornerstone of the MIW mission. Many thanks to all who make this possible, including JINNY & JOHN LADERER, SUSIE HEDRICK and the VCREATIVE team for their generous contribution to sponsor this year’s class and to the dedicated volunteer Mentors who give of their time and expertise.”

