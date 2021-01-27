Scotty McCreery At Billy Bob's Texas

TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS artist SCOTTY McCREERY played a limited capacity show at BILLY BOB'S TEXAS in FORT WORTH on SATURDAY, JANUARY 23rd, with $1 of every ticket sold donated to ACM LIFTING LIVES, the philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC dedicated to improving lives through the power of music with health programs and hardship services. With the help of McCREERY and his fans, $2,100 was donated. BILLY BOB'S TEXAS has partnered with ACM LIFTING LIVES twice since 2017, working with Country artists KANE BROWN and MIDLAND to raise money for the cause.

BILLY BOB'S TEXAS GM MARTY TRAVIS said, “We were thrilled at the opportunity to work with SCOTTY McCREERY and partner with such an incredible and important organization again.”

Added McCREERY, “I love having an opportunity to help a great cause like ACM LIFTING LIVES, and doing it while performing at a legendary venue like BILLY BOB's TEXAS is an added bonus.”

Said ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Director LYNDSAY CRUZ, “We are immensely grateful to both SCOTTY McCREERY and BILLY BOB'S TEXAS for their generous contributions to ACM LIFTING LIVES. BILLY BOB'S has been a great partner in the past, and it was an honor to have their continued support during SATURDAY’s show. We look forward to using the donation to continue to support those in need in the Country music community.”

Before the show, BILLY BOB'S TEXAS presented McCREERY with an oversized check showcasing the donation.

« see more Net News