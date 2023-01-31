New Leaders

THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (SCBA) has elected new officers for the 2021 – 2023 term. The new executive committee members for the new term beginning FEBRUARY 1st through JANUARY 31, 2023 are:

KEVIN LEGRETT, LOS ANGELES Region/Southwest Division President, iHEARTMEDIA - Chairman

TERRY FAHY, Western Region VP, SALEM MEDIA GROUP – Vice-Chairman

SABINA WIDMANN, President/Regional Radio General Manager, UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS/SAN DIEGO – Secretary

MELISSA FORREST, President, iHEARTMEDIA/SAN DIEGO – Treasurer

JEFF FEDERMAN, Regional President, ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS – At-Large Officer

CHRIS FLEMING, EVP, EL DORADO BROADCASTERS – At-Large Officer

OTTO PADRON, Pres./COO, MERUELO MEDIA – At-Large Officer

“The SCBA is very fortunate to attract the caliber and character of these very talented professionals, all of whom have a passion and focus for our association and our industry,” said SCBA Pres. MILES SEXTON. “These broadcasters bring a tremendous amount of experience and accomplishments to their positions on the board. They also represent a cross section of the diverse types and sizes of broadcasting companies and markets that compose the SCBA.”

