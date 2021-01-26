No British Bands?

If you live in the EU, your favorite BRITISH bands may not be appearing in your area in the near future. DIGITAL MUSIC NEWS reports, "ENCORE MUSICIANS, an online booking platform, surveyed its users to determine how they felt about the government’s response to Brexit. There were 452 respondents to the survey, and their answers paint a stark picture. Around 76% responded that Brexit travel restrictions would prevent them from touring EUROPE."

The report notes, "40% said they had already canceled part of their European tours because of the restrictions. 91% of respondents agreed that Brexit would have a negative impact on them as a musician."

« see more Net News