Podcast consultancy PIONAIRE co-founders BERT WEISS and CHRIS TUFF have launched a boutique podcast consulting network. The group’s first client, HOUSE OF KIM WITH KIM ZOLCIAK, "reveals a reimagined look and listener experience today."

“We are beyond excited to be back with a fresh new season of HOUSE OF KIM. It has been an incredible experience getting to work with BERT, CHRIS, and the entire PIONAIRE team,” said PIONAIRE Client and HOUSE OF KIM Host KIM ZOLICAK. “Their expertise is second to none. You get a feeling working with them that the sky is the limit, and we are fired up!”

