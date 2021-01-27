Partnering

BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT is joining forces with NAVER.

NAVER said, “In order to expand influence in the global market, we need to go beyond competition between domestic platforms and closely cooperate between competitive platforms that can create synergy. The new global fan community platform will become an unrivaled player in the global entertainment market by adding K-content to the globally competitive K-technology.”

BIG HIT said, "Since the launch of WEVERSE in 2019, we have witnessed the necessity and impact of fan community platforms in the global music market through WEVERSE’s exponential growth. We look forward to the synergy between WEVERSE and V LIVE through a full-scale cooperation with NAVER, through which we will reach an unrivaled position in the global market with our more advanced fan community platform."

« see more Net News