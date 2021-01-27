New Podcast

URBAN ONE’s syndicated radio division REACH MEDIA will launch its first national personality-driven podcast, “THE UNDRESSING ROOM,” presented by MACY’S.

It will be hosted by RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW’s EVA MARCILLE, THE MORNING HUSTLE’s LORE’L, and DOMINIQUE DA DIVA from THE QUICKSILVA SHOW. The first episode will debut THURSDAY FEBRUARY 4th on every major podcast platform.

RADIO ONE/REACH MEDIA SVP/National & Network Sales JOSH RAHMANI said, “We are excited to be launching our first national talent-driven podcast presented by MACY’S, a brand that defines American style and culture. THE UNDRESSING ROOM will provide our listeners with a fresh entertaining podcast and deliver yet another engaging audio outlet for our advertisers to reach our coveted audience.”

