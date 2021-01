Melissa Thomas

Voiceover/branding goddess MELISSA THOMAS inks imaging gig as the new voice of ENTERCOM SPORTS - THE BET.

THOMAS is managed exclusively by HOSS & HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP - hoss@hossmgmt.com - (646) 300-0037 and is represented by NATE ZEITZ and CESD TALENT AGENCY - nzeitz@cesdtalent.com - (212) 477-1666.

