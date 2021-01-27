Hall

Effective, FEBRUARY 6th, RADIO AMERICA'S HEALTHCARE ADVOCATE show adds an hour and now airs from 8-10a (ET) on more than 100 stations across the U.S. HEALTHCARE ADVOCATE is a weekly program that helps listeners understand the complexities of AMERICA's healthcare industry, navigate the system and make informed choices. Guests include prominent experts and industry leaders in medicine, insurance, health, and wellness. AMERICA'S HEALTHCARE ADVOCATE is hosted by BENEFITS BY DESIGN President CARY HALL a healthcare policy expert.

