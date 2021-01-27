Lomax III

After 25 years in business, NASHVILLE-based ROOTS MUSIC EXPORTERS is set to close effective SUNDAY, JANUARY 31st. The company was founded by JOHN LOMAX III with a mission to be “a one-stop shop” for recordings hard for overseas buyers to find. In its lifetime, the company has shipped more than 800,000 pieces on behalf on several thousand artists.

“JANUARY 31 will be a melancholic day,” LOMAX III said. "Streaming has eaten too much of our business of shipping CDs, LPs and DVDs to importers on three continents. I couldn’t have accomplished this alone. My wife, MELANIE WELLS, bookkeeper ANITA HUMPHRIES, and assistant/IT specialist ... RYAN SCHEMMEL were key helpers.”

LOMAX III will continue to sell hard copy music via LOMAX GLOBAL MUSIC on AMAZON's Marketplace and plans to author a book on American ingenuity along with a few other projects.

