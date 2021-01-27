Murray, Dekkaki, Wake

Music industry entrepreneurs BOB MURRAY, ZACK DEKKAKI, and RIC WAKE have formed LOKI ARTIST GROUP, a global entertainment company to assist music companies with financial, business, and creative support to build and implement new fundamentals for future success. The new company includes two recording studios (one in LOS ANGELES, CA and one in TORONTO, CANADA), a management company, ELEV8 GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT, as well as a record label and publishing division. LOKI ARTIST GROUP will offer A&R, artist development, digital promotion, social media management, and marketing, as well as licensing and sync services, enabling clients to connect with global brands, film, television, and advertising outlets through their music.

ELEV8 GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT is full-service talent management under the leadership of BOB MURRAY for a wide array of musicians and artists since 2007. It represents global touring acts like award-winning composer YANNI, international DISNEY star JORGE BLANCO, and pop/electronic producer BRUNO MARTINI, JONATHAN ANTOINE, SHAUN JACOBS, ANNA CHASE, and J BROADWAY.

BOB MURRAY said, “LOKI ARTIST GROUP is a global music family of like-minded individuals and organizations working together to prepare for the new world of our business with a model focused on the development of music copyrights and their creators. With the challenges presented in the last ten months, the music industry has needed to adapt to redefine its goals and continue its creative growth. We look forward to being part of that new development wave.”



ZACK DEKKAKI commented, “At LOKI ARTIST GROUP, we are currently looking for strategic investment opportunities with music companies that are managed by leading executives whose unique artist rosters show the ability to adapt during this time and prepare for the anticipated return to the stage. With the shifts, we have been seeing across music and the larger entertainment industry as a whole, LOKI ARTIST GROUP will not only provide funding, but also management, music publishing, creative, and other resources in partnership to support these businesses as they adjust to the rapidly changing music market.”



“We had not planned to start LOKI ARTIST GROUP during a pandemic. It was the hand of cards we were dealt. But at the end of the day, people love music. It’s the human condition. I believe different opportunities will show themselves as we grow. It’s important to not be so rigid and to be able to move with the times - musically and spiritually. Great music and great artists will always matter despite what is going on in the world,” RIC WAKE.



“Right now–our main focus is to keep the momentum going, seeking out new artists and companies who share our vision of empowering the music industry,” added MURRAY. “While we are extremely empathetic to harsh conditions shared by the collective during this sensitive time in history, it’s great to see that some good can emerge from a troubling scenario. LOKI ARTIST GROUP is much more than just a company, and we’re thrilled to see where this journey takes us.”

