Dylan

After more than eight years on the job, MIKE DYLAN will be stepping down from the PD/afternoon drive post at CUMULUS MEDIA Country KATC (CAT COUNTRY 95.1)/COLORADO SPRINGS, effective FRIDAY, JANUARY 29th. He plans to take a break before seeking his next position, telling ALL ACCESS he’s “been on call since 1995.”

DYLAN joined the station in 2012 (NET NEWS 11/27/12). His prior jobs include WRWD/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY; KVOX/FARGO, ND; KIQK/RAPID CITY, SD; and WWJO/ST. CLOUD, MN.

DYLAN can be reached at mikedylan@gmail.com, or by phone at (701) 261-3543. The job opening at KATC is expected to be posted soon.

« see more Net News