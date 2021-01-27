Partnership With American Songwriter

The NASHVILLE chapter of the ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP)'s podcast series, "AIMP NASHVILLE PUBCAST," will join the AMERICAN SONGWRITER PODCAST NETWORK for its fourth season. Hosted by ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT Sr. Dir./Creative and AIMP NASHVILLE Board member TIM HUNZE, the bi-weekly series will run over 40 weeks this season and feature 30-minute interviews with some of the most prominent music and publishing industry figures in NASHVILLE on all aspects of the music business. The season's first episode, “The Balancing Act of JEREMY STOVER,” is available now, featuring an in-depth conversation with the RED CREATIVE GROUP founder and acclaimed producer/songwriter.

NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS' ASSOCIATION (NMPA) Pres./CEO DAVID ISRAELITE will guest on the second episode on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1st, where he will discuss “Legal Wins and Updates from 2020.” The interview will follow ISRAELITE's appearance at the AIMP LOS ANGELES' “Music Publishing Update“ webinar TOMORROW (1/28) at 4:30p (CT). The online event is free for AIMP members and $5 for non-members.

“The 'AIMP NASHVILLE PUBCAST' is a great tool for inspiring and educating the NASHVILLE songwriting and publishing community, as well as the publishing community at large,” said AIMP National Chair and NASHVILLE Chapter Pres. JOHN OZIER. “TIM and [editor/producer] BRANDON HARRINGTON have put together an incredible lineup of guests for Season 4, and with AMERICAN SONGWRITER and SONGTRUST's help, we will be able to bring these episodes to an even wider audience.”

“AMERICAN SONGWRITER PODCAST NETWORK is very excited to add the 'AIMP NASHVILLE PUBCAST' to our network,” said AMERICAN SONGWRITER COO DANIEL WISE. “The knowledge and advice they share on this show is invaluable to songwriters at all levels.”

Future PUBCAST episodes are currently scheduled as follows:

FEBRUARY 1 – DAVID ISRAELITE/NMPA – "Legal Wins and Updates from 2020"

FEBRUARY 15 – ROBERT BRIGGS/LEVITY MUSIC – "5 Points to Improve Admin"

MARCH 1 – TALI CANTERBURY/50 EGG MUSIC – "Going Beyond with 50 Egg"

MARCH 15 – LYDIA SCHULTZ/SESAC: "Making Sure You Get Paid"

MARCH 29 – CHARLY SALVATORE/DENNIS ENTERTAINMENT – "The New Model of Artist Development"

