New Initiative

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU (RAB) will launch a new initiative in FEBRUARY that will include a dedicated section on RAB.COM called BUSINESS ACCELERATED, as well as live presentations and updated RAB sales and marketing resources.

Each month, RAB will spotlight an emerging advertising category with a live presentation. The launch of the series, titled “RADIO WORKS FOR HEALTHCARE” will focus on healthcare and is scheduled at noon (CT) on FEBRUARY 17th. The live-video presentation will include an overview of the healthcare category, broadcaster success stories and specific category experts and advertisers discussing opportunities available to radio within the category – all designed to help sellers approach the category. RAB will also share specific RAB products targeted for healthcare.

“RADIO WORKS FOR HEALTHCARE” features ALPHA MEDIA/TOPEKA Broadcast, Digital & Event Marketing Consultant, TIM KOLLING and CONCENTRIC VENTURES, LLC Board Member and five-time Chief Marketing/Brand/Experience Officer ARRA YERGANIAN

Registration for the live presentation is free to RAB members and it will be available for on-demand viewing. To register, click here.

« see more Net News