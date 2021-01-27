Two New Shows Through iHeartRadio

BUILD-A-BEAR RADIO, a family-focused radio station on the iHEARTRADIO platform, premieres two new shows in its weekly lineup – NOW PLAYING WITH THE SHARPE FAMILY SINGERS, a countdown show and BUILD-A-BIZ, a podcast-inspired interview show.

NOW PLAYING WITH THE SHARPE FAMILY SINGERS features SHARPE FAMILY SINGERS as they reveal their top song choices for the theme of the week while adding a fun and a unique twist that the SHARPE FAMILY is known for. BUILD-A-BIZ is hosted by a young entrepreneur, ISABEL BERCAW, who will share conversations on air with other young entrepreneurs or entrepreneurs that launched kid-focused businesses. The premiere interview will be with MAXINE CLARK, the founder of BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP President and CEO SHARON PRICE JOHN commented, "We are thrilled with the growing success of BUILD-A-BEAR RADIO and the venue that it provides to connect directly with our fans. With a combination of popular but family-friendly song selections and engaging programming, we are creating new and fresh ways to engage with the broader BUILD-A-BEAR family. Given that our listenership has expanded at a rapid pace in recent months, we are focused on keeping our programming fresh and engaging, so it is the perfect time to add NOW PLAYING WITH THE SHARPE FAMILY SINGERS and BUILD-A-BIZ to the lineup."

The deals with the SHARPE FAMILY SINGERS and BUILD A BIZ host, ISABEL BERCAW were put together through FOUNDATION MEDIA PARTNERS.

